Alpine A110 SportsX, a mountain-ready SUV

The Alpine A110 SportsX on show at the Festival Automobile International 2020. — Relaxnews/David Benard pic

PARIS, Jan 30 — Alpine has granted visitors to the Concept-Cars Exhibition and Automobile Design show a rare chance to see the SUV version of its A110. The unique concept car will be on view until February 2 at the Hôtel national des Invalides in Paris.

The French manufacturer is still experimenting with the A110. Now Alpine is presenting the A110 SportsX, an enhanced and snow-friendly version of its vision.

Developed by Alpine's design and engineering teams, this latest stylistic experiment is obviously inspired by previous rally versions of the A110, which were also extended and enhanced.

Compared to the production models, the A110 SportsX has 60 mm more ground clearance, however, its designers insist that it is still lightweight and agile.

The concept, which for the moment is the only one of its kind, is presented with two pairs of skis on the roof, a reminder of the snow-covered terrain that inspired its design.

In 2015, Alpine unveiled its spectacular Vision Gran Turismo, which was originally designed for the legendary video game, at the Festival Automobile International.

The 35th Festival Automobile International's Concept-Cars Exhibition and Automobile Design show runs from January 29 to February 2 at the Hôtel national des Invalides in Paris. festivalautomobile.com — AFP-Relaxnews