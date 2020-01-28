Inside the ultra-luxurious Bentley Flying Spur (VIDEO)

The interior of the new Bentley Flying Spur. — Picture courtesy of Bentley via AFP

CREWE, Jan 28 — With production of the Mulsanne set to terminate in the spring of 2020, the Flying Spur will become the new Bentley flagship. The latest generation of the luxury automobile will benefit from a customisable interior that is more than exceptional.

Unveiled in June 2019, the new Bentley Flying Spur comes with an exceptional cabin, the details of which have now been announced by the manufacturer at a time when deliveries of the new model are about to begin.

More than 140 craftsmen are required to create each interior, which is composed of 350 pieces of leather and 60 made-to-measure elements that are sewn with 3 km of thread.

So meticulous is the attention to detail that three and a half hours of stitching are needed to cover the steering wheel, while each seat takes 12 hours to assemble. As for personalisation, customers can choose between 14 colors of leather and 23 colors of thread.

Last but not least, as Bentley is keen to point out, the cabin is equipped with three-dimensional diamond leather door panels, a world first.

For Bentley, the Flying Spur is the most advanced GT luxury sedan of its time. Powered by a 635hp W12 engine, the automobile can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 3.8 seconds and reach speeds of up to 333 kph.

It also features an extensive array of driver assistance systems, including Traffic Assist and Blind Spot Warning. Finally there is a new illuminated mascot on the front of the Flying Spur.

All of this luxury comes at a cost, with prices starting at around €200,000 (RM895,708). — AFP-Relaxnews