Aiways ready for Europe (VIDEO)

The Aiways U5 will shortly be available in Europe. — Picture courtesy of Aiways via AFP

GENEVA, Jan 28 — One of the eagerly awaited exhibits at the Geneva Motor Show, which will open its doors to the public oMarch 5, 2020, will be the European version of the all-electric U5 SUV, which is to be presented by Chinese manufacturer Aiways.

The presentation will take place one year after unveiling of the Chinese version of the SUV, and the new model is expected to be quite similar. The Aiways U5 is powered by a 140 kW motor, offering the equivalent of 190 hp, and has an estimated range of close to 500 km. The plug-in is destined to go on sale in Europe in April 2020.

The launch of the new vehicle will also mark the arrival of another Chinese manufacturer on the European market. Founded in 2017, Aiways aims to produce vehicles equipped with the latest technologies at very affordable prices.

Alongside the U5 at the Geneva show, Aiways will also be presenting the RG Nathalie, an electric super sports car with a methanol fuel cell, and the Aiways U6ion, a new all-electric concept, which will be making its world premiere at the show.

Find out more about Aiways at www.ai-ways.eu.

The 90th Geneva Motor Show will run from March 5-15, 2020, at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. Website: gims.swiss. — AFP-Relaxnews