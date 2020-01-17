Audi freshens up and discounts the A5 for 2020 model year

Audi refreshes the A5 line for 2020. — Picture courtesy of Audi via AFP

MUNICH, Jan 17 — Despite their new look and fresh tech, the entry prices of several models in Audi's 2020 A5 line have dropped by over US$1,000 (RM4,070) compared with 2019 renditions.

On Wednesday, Audi announced that the A5 lineup and its pricing have been refreshed for 2020. Along with updated design elements and the integration of some of the brand's latest technology, the line got revised price tags — unexpectedly, the cost of some models dropped by over US$1,000.

Compared to the first generation, the exterior of the new A5 collection — which consists of A5 Coupe, Sportback and Cabriolet, and the S5 Coupe, Sportback and Cabriolet — has been made bolder; the honeycomb grille has been widened, the size of the air inlets has increased and the side sills have been made sharper.

Inside, the dash is equipped with a 10.1-inch touch display featuring Audi's newest generation of the MIB connected infotainment system. The company claims that the MIB 3 system functions 10 times faster than its predecessor.

The powertrains remain unchanged.

More surprising than the spec sheet for the line, however, are the price tags. While the starting prices of the 2019 A5 Coupe, Sportback, and Cabriolet were US$44,200, US$44,200, and US$51,200, the starting MSRP of the 2020 editions are US$42,900, US$42,900, and US$49,900.

Likewise, the S5 Coupe, Sportback, and Cabriolet of last year cost US$52,400, US$52,400, and US$63,600, this year's models will put owners back US$51,900, US$51,900, and US$60,200. In all cases, a 2020 edition model is more affordable than a 2019.

All models are expected to hit the market early this year. — AFP-Relaxnews