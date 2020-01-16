Toyota teases new compact SUV for European lineup

A currently unnamed, unrevealed compact SUV based on Toyota’s Yaris, pictured here, will soon be added to the company’s European lineup. — Picture courtesy of Toyota via AFP-Relaxnews

BRUSSELS, Jan 16 — Toyota has announced that it is going to expand the European sport utility vehicle lineup with the addition of a compact, Yaris-like SUV.

Earlier this week, Toyota officially announced that a brand-new small SUV will soon be added to the brand’s European portfolio. The model will be based on a new variant of the GA-B platform, a platform created specifically for small cars and that is currently underpinning the Yaris hatch.

Toyota announces a new #compact #SUV for its European line-up. With a unique personality, dynamic design, and based on the TNGA GA-B platform, it will be built in #ToyotaMotorManufacturingFrance Check out for more info 👉 https://t.co/AKxna19ZTy pic.twitter.com/kQPNLXcNg3 — Toyota Europe (@toyota_europe) January 16, 2020

Thus far, only a simple sketch of the model’s profile has been published, but the Executive VP of Toyota Motor Europe stated that, “You won’t have to wait too long to see the final design, and you will see that this is not just a Yaris with body cladding and raised suspension, but an entirely new and distinctive B-SUV model with a compact, dynamic design and personality of its own.”

Nevertheless, it has been confirmed that the new compact SUV will be built alongside the Yaris in France; despite officially being different vehicles, they’re likely to have a handful of powertrain elements and design components in common. — AFP-Relaxnews