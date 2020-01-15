Maserati’s latest hyper-exclusive series looks like it’s painted in liquid jewels

Maserati introduces the Royale special series, inspired by a collection of the same name from 1986. — Picture courtesy of Maserati

LONDON, Jan 15 — On Monday, Maserati announced the Royale special series, an extraordinarily limited-edition collection of Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli models outfitted in a slew of lavish materials and exclusive technologies.

Paying homage to the 1986 Royale iteration of the third generation Quattroporte luxury sedan, Maserati announced yesterday that the series name is being resurrected for the newest generations of the V6-equipped Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli.

While only 51 units were produced for the original Royale series, 100 will be created for the collection’s revival. According to the company, their engines will range from 3-litre V6 diesel engines putting out 275hp to 3-litre V6 petrol engines capable of generating up to 430hp.

The models will be available in one of two opalescent exterior paint colours - a shimmering dark blue or deep teal — complimented by Anthracite rims and silver brake calipers.

On the inside, owners can choose between two types of posh leather upholsteries to pair with high gloss inserts.

In terms of technology, these models come with a Bowers & Wilkins Sound System as standard along with the Cold Weather, Premium and Driving Assistance Plus Packages to ensure driver and passenger safety at all times in all weather conditions.

Like the rest of the non-Royale range, this special series has a Maserati Touch Control Plus unit, an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Ordering for the 100 Royale series units are open now with the first deliveries scheduled for March. — AFP-Relaxnews