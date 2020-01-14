Electric Hummer to be revealed in Super Bowl 54 ad next month

Hummer is making its comeback this year under the GMC brand. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 14 — The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported that the Hummer is making a comeback; this time, however, it will be electric and made under the GMC brand.

About a decade after the Hummer brand went defunct in 2010, The WSJ reported Friday that the model will be returning to the market as an electric pickup under the GMC brand name. The EV is slated to be revealed in a commercial played during Super Bowl 54 next month.

According to the media, GM has recruited LeBron James to promote the model and be the face of the advertisement.

Because this pickup will be launched as a GMC, the Hummer brand, originally founded in 1992, will not be revived along with the vehicle. It’s unclear whether this launch is the first of an entire upcoming Hummer segment or whether it’s a special edition model; however, rumours have been circulating that a Hummer SUV will be launching in 2023, as well.

The ad debuting the EV Hummer pickup will occur during the Super Bowl commercials on February 2. — AFP-Relaxnews