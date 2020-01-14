Aston Martin rescinds plans to put electric Rapide E into production, says report

The Aston Martin Rapide E got its world debut at Auto Shanghai 2019. — Courtesy of Aston Martin

NEW YORK, Jan 14 — In a report published late last week, Autocar revealed that Aston Martin has cancelled its plans to put the all-electric Rapide E into production despite pre-orders for the model having opened back in April.

A few months shy of a year following the Aston Martin Rapide E’s world debut at Auto Shanghai 2019, sources close to the brand told Autocar on Friday that the company no longer plans to put the electric model into production.

This news comes months after Aston Martin opened pre-orders for the model — 155 were expected to be built. Now, according to Autocar, the Rapide E will “become a research project used to further Aston’s broader electrification program, with no intention of producing customer cars.”

The company has not yet issued an official statement on the news. It is unknown how many of the 155 models were reserved and what the official customer price was. Rather than launching this EV, the company is said to be focusing on the launch of its first SUV.

The first deliveries of this model, the DBX, are expected to begin during the second quarter of this year. — AFP-Relaxnews