Mini prepares for summer by announcing the drop-top Convertible Sidewalk

BMW has unveiled the Mini Sidewalk Convertible, a zippy little drop-top car for summers in the city. — Picture courtesy of BMW

NEW YORK, Jan 9 — Yesterday, just over a week after the world kicked off the new year and many people wrapped up their winter holidays, Mini announced the “extroverted” and warm weather-ready open-top Convertible Sidewalk.

Though the northern hemisphere is in the midst of winter, Mini is already turning towards spring. The brand’s parent company BMW revealed yesterday the Mini Convertible Sidewalk, a version of the marque’s iconic small car with a dropped top and freshened-up design.

In addition to a paint job whose colours and designs were created especially for the model, the Convertible Sidewalk’s soft-top roof, which can be electronically opened and closed in 18 seconds, has been developed to enhance the car’s aura of exclusivity.

The blue of the body finds its way to the interior, accenting both the dash and the leather seats. Under the hood, customers can choose between one of three available engine options with power outputs ranging from 102hp to 192hp. All are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Additional equipment is available to further customise the vehicle and soup up its performance.

The Mini Convertible Sidewalk will be available worldwide starting in March 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews