MARii, Proton, DRB-Hicom, Catarc to develop next gen vehicle testing facilities

MARii chief executive officer Datuk Madani Sahari ― Bernama pic

CYBERJAYA, Jan 7 — The Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), China Automotive Technology and Research Centre (Catarc), DRB-Hicom and Proton have teamed up to develop next generation vehicle (NxGV) testing facilities in Malaysia.

MARii chief executive officer Datuk Madani Sahari said the facilities include a test track, big data centre, robotics centre, Internet of Things centre as well as a smart city planning centre.

“We do not have a full testing facility here. We have started to build one but it is not completed; thus this partnership will allow us to complete the testing facilities in Malaysia by 2023 with help from Catarc,” he told a press conference following the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the parties here today.

During the event, MARii and Catarc inked an MoU on knowledge sharing and expertise transfer, standardisation of technical standards and the construction of facilities.

MARii also signed an MoU with DRB-Hicom to establish academic and relevant human capital development programmes to strengthen Malaysia’s automotive workforce.

“Both parties will collaborate to establish new programmes in line with industry demand, including value chain development and market expansion,” said Madani.

The programmes will include advanced automotive technologies modules related to Mobility-as-a-Service, NxGV and the fourth industrial revolution to create a critical pool of highly skilled talent in future mobility.

Meanwhile, the MoU between Proton and Catarc will potentially enable the Malaysian car company to collaborate with and leverage on the latter’s research and development facilities, especially in the areas of testing related activities. — Bernama