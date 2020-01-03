Latest Perodua Bezza now open for booking

A screenshot of the Perodua website. The latest version of the Perodua Bezza is now open for booking.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― The latest version of the Perodua Bezza is now open for booking.

Perodua president/chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the model comes in four variants ― 1.0 G MT, 1.0 G AT, 1.3X and 1.3AV, and priced from RM34,580 to RM49,980.

“The Perodua Bezza was our first sedan and Malaysia’s first energy-efficient vehicle (EEV) sedan, with an upper-body developed completely by us.

“It has proven very popular with Malaysians, with 184,000 units sold since its July 2016 launch,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, the new sharp front-end styling, courtesy of new-design bumpers and grille, is joined by LED headlamps and two-tone side skirts, both of which are standard across the range.

“Two body colours new to the Bezza ― Garnet Red (exclusive to 1.3-litre variants) and Granite Grey, join the four existing hues on offer, namely ivory white, glittering silver, ocean blue and sugar brown,” he added.

The 2020 Perodua Bezza comes with a five-year/150,000km warranty. ― Bernama