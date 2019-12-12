The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA shows its teeth (VIDEO)

A first glimpse of the new Mercedes-Benz GLA. ― Picture courtesy of Daimler via AFP

NEW YORK,Dec 12 ― Mercedes has unveiled its new-generation GLA. The brand's entry-level compact SUV has a higher roof, more power and better safety. It should be available in Europe in the spring of 2020 and in the US in the summer.

Not surprisingly, the new GLA still sports Class A looks and styling. It is more than ten centimetres taller than its predecessor, a change that offers more headroom for the driver and front passenger and more legroom in the back.

The new generation is equipped with new driver assistance and safety features like the Active Brake Assist system on all models, which automatically helps to prevent collisions or at least make them less serious. For its part, the Driving Assistance Package has been extended to include a lane-keeping function and an alert when people or light vehicles are detected in pedestrian crossing areas. Inside the vehicle, everyone can enjoy the customizable MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, which adapts to the driver's tastes and responds to the voice command “Hey Mercedes.”

The new GLAs are equipped with renewed 4-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, combined with an automatic gearbox with a double clutch. They are also more powerful, with the basic model offering 163 hp. At the top of the range, Mercedes has also presented a sports version prepared by AMG. It is equipped with a 306 hp turbocharged engine that accelerates from 0 to 100 kph in 5.1 seconds (compared to 8.7 seconds for the Mercedes-Benz GLA 200) and has a top speed of 250 kph.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLAs will be available in dealerships in the US in summer 2020 and in the spring in Europe. ― AFP-Relaxnews