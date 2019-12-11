US customers can now shop for their Cadillacs in private, digital showrooms (VIDEO)

Cadillac is expanding its online showroom service to the US. — Picture courtesy of Cadillac

NEW YORK, Dec 11 — Following the successful launch of private, digital showroom experiences for its Canadian customers, Cadillac is expanding this online shopping opportunity to the US market.

Instead of having to go to a Cadillac dealership to speak with an agent, ask questions, and see models up close, interested Americans can now video call a specialist from their phone, computer or tablet to speak with a salesperson from wherever they choose.

This digital showroom concept, Cadillac Live, first launched in Canada and, after positive a response, has been extended to the United States.

It was developed to answer the trend of buyers beginning their new car search online rather than at the dealership. In fact, “95 percent of vehicle buyers in the US use digital resources when making a purchase,” according to Cadillac.

Video calls are one way to retain customer privacy; only clients can see the agent and various vehicles while also having a personalised buying experience. The service is available seven days a week to help even the busiest professionals find time to digitally go to the dealership.

Customers can either start a session right away if an agent is available, view a previously recorded session or schedule one themselves. — AFP-Relaxnews