Final seven 2020 Car of the Year candidates announced

Jaguar's I-Pace was named the 2019 Car of the Year. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 26 — The shortlist of 2020 Car of the Year finalists has been revealed. Among the candidates are Tesla’s Model 3, Porsche’s electric Taycan and Toyota’s enduring Corolla.

Every year since 1964, the Car of the Year organisation brings together dozens of car experts hailing from over 20 different countries to name one vehicle the “Car of the Year.”

Last year’s winner was the Jaguar I-Pace. The vehicle was given the award primarily for its “value for money” and innovation. Kia’s Ceed had lost the title by only three points.

Today, the number of candidates for the next prize dropped from 35 to seven. The list of the finalists is as follows:

BMW 1-series

Ford Puma

Peugeot 208

Porsche Taycan

Renault Clio

Tesla Model 3

Toyota Corolla

The award winner will be announced at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 2, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews