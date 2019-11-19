The world premiere of the Audi e-tron Sportback will take place in Los Angeles (VIDEO)

An initial glimpse of the Audi e-tron Sportback. — Picture courtesy of Audi via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Nov 19 — The German automaker is set to unveil the e-tron Sportback ahead of the LA Autoshow at a global world premiere today at 6pm local time.

Expectations are high for the coupe version of Audi’s SUV. With the new model, Audi is hoping to combine the imposing presence of an SUV with the elegance of a coupe and the driving flexibility of an electric auto. The new vehicle is based on the concept of the same name, which was first presented at the 2017 Auto Shanghai.

Audi is also set to exhibit its new ultra-sporty RS Q8 SUV in Los Angeles.

The unveiling will be streamed live on the internet via all of the brand’s social media networks. Without leaving their homes, internet users will be able to discover the new Audi e-tron Sportback on Audi’s YouTube channel, its Facebook page and also on its Twitter and LinkedIn accounts.

The Los Angeles Auto Show is officially open from November 22 to December 1, 2019. Visit the Auto Show website. — AFP-Relaxnews