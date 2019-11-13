Maserati creates special edition GranTurismo to celebrate model’s discontinuation

Maserati announces the GranTurismo Zeda, a special creation that pays homage to the model originally launched in 2007. — Picture courtesy of Maserati via AFP

NEW YORK, Nov 13 — To signify the end of an era for Maserati and the debut of a new electric one, the company presented the GranTurismo Zeda, a model with a gradient paint finish that symbolises the past, present and future of the company.

Monday marked the final day of production for the Maserati GranTurismo and its drop-top variant, the GranCabrio; to celebrate both the discontinuation of this 12-year-old model and the development of an electric successor, Maserati revealed a special one-off model, the GranTurismo Zeda.

The company describes this model as “the bridge which connects the past, the present, and the future;” though Zeda means “Z”, it not only represents an end, but also a beginning. It represents a transition for the company, which is also depicted in the vehicle’s exterior paint finish which shifts from a vibrant indigo to white.

The #MaseratiGranTurismo Zéda takes its name from the Modenese, “Zeta”, to pay homage to our city.

It starts with a "Z" and ends with an "A",

symbolising both the end of an era and a new beginning.#MaseratiGranTurismoZeda pic.twitter.com/wGtKyD3zaG — Maserati GB (@MaseratiGB) November 11, 2019

Both the GranTurismo and GranCabrio models are coming to an end only to be replaced with new electrified versions — these models will be the first of Maserati’s EV range and will adopt 100 per cent electric solutions.

Since the GranTurismo was launched in 2007 and the GranCabrio in 2019, over 40,000 units of the models were sold across the world. In the near future, more intelligent and more eco-friendly models will continue the models’ legacies. — AFP-Relaxnews