Volkswagen’s latest futuristic electric ID concept to debut at LA Auto Show

Volkswagen's next ID model, the ID Space Vizzion, will debut at the 2019 LA Auto Show. — Picture courtesy of Volkswagen

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 — The seventh member of the ID family, the ID Space Vizzion concept, will make its world debut at the LA Auto Show later this month.

On Thursday, Volkswagen announced that its electric ID line will soon be gaining another member: The ID Space Vizzion. The wagon will make its world debut on November 19, a few days before this year’s LA Auto Show opens to the public on November 22.

VW states that the Space Vizzion will be the defining model of a “totally new, fully electric car segment.” It will be the first station wagon of the ID line.

Thanks to openings in the front and roof that allow air to pass through, the model can reach a range up to 300 miles (EPA) or 590 km (WLTP) on the company’s MEB platform.

The completely digitised cockpit is complemented by materials that have been made, at least in part, with sustainable raw materials. Leather-like components are actually made of what the brand calls AppleSkin, a leather lookalike with “a proportion of residual matter from apple juice production.”

Though the Space Vizzion that will be displayed at the show is a concept model; the company plans to release a production version in 2021.

The ID Space Vizzion will make its debut on November 19 and will then be on display for public viewing from November 22 to December 2 at the LA Auto Show. — AFP-Relaxnews