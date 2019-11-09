Karma teases glossy SC2 concept ahead of AutoMobility LA debut

Karma Automotive's next concept will make its grand debut at AutoMobility 2019. — Picture courtesy of Karma Automotive

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 — Karma Automotive has published the first teaser image of the upcoming SC2 concept ahead of its debut in LA in a few weeks’ time.

On Thursday, the Southern California-based luxury EV manufacturer Karma Automotive offered the public their first glimpse of the SC2, the brand’s latest concept model.

The SC2 is the successor to the SC1 Vision Concept, which was unveiled earlier this year in China at Auto Shanghai. Beside the model, a performance version of the 2020 Revero GT — which will go on sale in the US in early 2020 starting at US$135,000 — will also make its debut.

The teaser image shows the car from an aerial point of view revealing that — unlike the SC1 which was a convertible — the model has a hard top. In typical sports car fashion, the front end appears to be stretched out quite far while the rear end has been cut short.

In addition to the two models that will be displayed, Karma announced that they will also be outlining their past, present, and future as a “high-tech mobility incubator,” as they plan to become just as much a tech company as an auto company.

The Karma SC2 concept will be unveiled on November 19 at AutoMobility LA. They vehicles will later be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show from November 22 to December 1. — AFP-Relaxnews