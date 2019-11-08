Tesla’s electric ‘cybertruck’ pickup to be unveiled on November 21

Tesla's cyberpunk truck with be unveiled in just a few weeks. — Picture courtesy of Elon Musk / Twitter

NEW YORK, Nov 8 — After announcing the vehicle years ago, Elon Musk revealed Wednesday in a tweet that the “cyberpunk” Tesla pickup truck will be officially unveiled on November 21.

Over the years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not been shy about talking up the company’s very first pickup truck; he’s described the model as “futuristic-like cyberpunk,” “an armoured personnel carrier from the future,” “heart-stopping,” and “the coolest car [he’s] ever seen.” After all this hype, Musk announced Wednesday that the time has finally come: The “Cybertruck” will officially be unveiled on November 21 in LA.

Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 6 November 2019

Accompanying the tweet published by Musk on Wednesday revealing this information was a clip of the opening titles of Blade Runner, the movie that seems to be one of Musk’s primary design inspirations for the vehicle. In terms of design, the best look Musk offered was published back in March; however, the image of the truck is too obscure to make sense of even at this point.

About a minute in, we flashed a teaser pic of Tesla cyberpunk truck pic.twitter.com/hLsGsdyuGA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 16 March 2019

In the past, Musk has revealed a handful of specs about the cybertruck including its starting price of about US$50,000 (RM206,200), distance range up to 500 miles, and a dual motor all-wheel drive with “crazy torque & a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load.” It’s expected to have power outlets integrated into the body that can power heavy duty power tools without a generator.

In any case, the entire vehicle and any variants will finally have the wraps taken off in just a few weeks. Considering Musk’s tweet history, it’s likely to best to take his publications about the specs with a grain of salt. The official details will be unveiled on November 21. — AFP-Relaxnews