Next VW ID electric concept to debut in the US on Nov 19

VW to unveil the newest ID concept at a US exhibit in Novermber. — Picture courtesy of Volkswagen via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31 — The newest member of the Volkswagen ID family, an electric model that appears to be a sedan in the official teaser image, will be revealed on November 19 at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

On Tuesday, Volkswagen announced that the newest member of the ID electric car family will be unveiled in just a few weeks. Accompanying the information was a sketch of the upcoming vehicle from behind, under the words “Building an electric future.”

Though the company did not offer any further details about the concept, based on the image, the EV looks to be a sedan. In any case, it will join the other ID concepts revealed over the years: the ID Buzz, Crozz, Roomzz, Buggy, and Vizzion. Given that two of these models have confirmed futures as production models, it’s possible that this ID sedan is a preliminary version of an upcoming purchasable version.

This ID will be on display as part of an exhibit created by VW to display the development and progress of its electric car segment, as well as preview its mission to become “the foremost producer of electric vehicles.”

Various rooms will show visitors (some in virtual reality) how the modular MEB electric platform works, how the models are assembled, and what the inside of such a model looks like, including its interior design and technology.

The world premiere of this currently unnamed ID model will take place on November 19 at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California, even though the only production ID car — the ID.3 — is launching exclusively in Europe.

The exhibit will be open to public view on November 20. — AFP-Relaxnews