Harley-Davidson restarts production of all-electric LiveWire

Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire has resumed production. — Handout via AFP, courtesy of Harley-Davidson

LOS ANGELES, Oct 21 — After a brief production hiatus due to charging issues, Harley-Davidson told The Verge that production of the electric LiveWire has resumed.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Harley-Davidson temporarily halted the production of their fully electric LiveWire, citing charging issues; however, this lapse only lasted about a couple days as on Friday, the company told The Verge that production had already recommenced.

In fact, the charging issue was discovered to only be a problem on one individual bike: “Temporarily stopping LiveWire production allowed us to confirm that the non-standard condition identified on one motorcycle was a singular occurrence.”

Since the approximately US$30,000 LiveWire first went on sale last month, this hiatus caused a scare for new riders despite H-D promising that driving the bike is still safe. Evidently, there was little reason for concern.

This motorcycle is the first all-electric model by the iconic American motorcycle brand and is paving the way for H-D’s electrified future. Following the announcement of the LiveWire, the company has expressed interest in developing more battery-powered motorcycles as well as announced electric bicycle and scooter concepts. — AFP-Relaxnews