Volvo launches very first fully electric vehicle: The XC40 Recharge (VIDEO)

Volvo has unveiled the fully electric XC40 Recharge SUV. — Handout via AFP

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 — Volvo has officially launched its very first EV line and its very first EV: The XC40 small SUV is the first member of the Recharge family.

Following in the footsteps of all its closest competitors, Volvo yesterday unveiled its first fully electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge, the first member of its first exclusively electric vehicle line.

To add to the firsts surrounding this launch, the XC40 small SUV is also the first of the brand equipped with an Android-powered infotainment system — it’s better late than never.

Volvo Cars launches fully electric Volvo XC40 Recharge as part of new electrified car linehttps://t.co/2u1BqVgjxf pic.twitter.com/msixqeCSpN — Volvo Cars Newswire (@volvocarsnews) October 16, 2019

This premiere has been coupled with an announcement by the company about their plans to launch a fully electric car every year “with the rest hybrids.” Recharge will be the name encapsulating all the brand’s electrified vehicles.

Starting in 2020, those who visit Volvo’s website will first be greeted with a question asking them whether they want an EV or not. In the same year, the company aims for plug-in hybrid sales to make up 20 per cent of their total sales.

In terms of vehicle specs, the XC40 comes with a range of over 400km and a powertrain that puts out 408hp. In 40 minutes, the battery can charge up to 80 per cent from empty.

Google’s Android infotainment system is integrated with Volvo’s own on-board connected service platform Volvo On Call, a feature that helps owners remotely control their car and give them information about it like fuel range, temperature, and maintenance needs.

Though the price has not yet been announced, it is expected to start between US$50,000 (RM209,000) and US$60,000 based on comments made by the company CEO. — AFP-Relaxnews