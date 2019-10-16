BMW’s new 2 Series four-door coupe to sport M Performance line parts

BMW to offer the 2 Series Gran Coupe with optional M Performance enhancements. — Picture courtesy of BMW Group via AFP-Relaxnews

MUNICH, Oct 16 — Along with BMW’s online debut of the 2 Series Gran Coupe, set to launch this November, the company announced today that it will be offered with a range of optional M Performance parts for motor sporting enthusiasts.

Not only did BMW reveal that a Gran Coupe will be joining the 2 Series lineup in three variants — 218i, 220d, and M235i xDrive — but also the company stated today that the models can be customised with M Performance parts at the date of launch.

All optional components have been designed to match the personality of the 2 Series Gran Coupe and give it more athletic and dynamic characteristics. An M rear spoiler adds a sporty touch while also reducing lift. Stainless steel tail pipe finishers, the glossy back M ornamental grille, and carbon exterior mirror caps add visual dynamism to the model while enhancing its athletic attitude.

The interior can be upgraded to have M Performance parts as well, including a high-grip M Performance steering wheel, M Performance floor mats, and a highly responsive M Performance braking system.

Wheels can be swapped out for one of two brand new sets: an 18-inch set with Y-Spoke Styling or 19-inch set with Double Spoke Styling.

M Performance parts will be available to interested customers after the 2 Series Gran Coupe makes its world premiere in November at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. — APF-Relaxnews