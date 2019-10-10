Volkswagen gives us a sneak peek at the next Golf

A rendering of the forthcoming 2020 Volkswagen Golf. — Handout via AFP

FRANKFURT, Oct 10 — German manufacturer Volkswagen has published the first rendering of its upcoming Golf. The eighth generation of the iconic compact should get its official world premiere in Wolfsburg, Germany on Thursday, October 24.

This new generation of the Golf presents a distinctly different take on design take than its predecessors, with a more expressive signature than the current version, notably due to its updated headlight configuration, featuring narrow optical units inspired by the latest Polo. Inside, VW has integrated a digital dashboard and colourful finishes.

Volkswagen has also announced a number of other innovations, driving aids and more connectivity. A new range of engines should also be offered. — AFP-Relaxnews