Lexus the latest to offer all-black everything appearance package

Lexus launches Blackline Special Editions of the IS F SPORT line. — Handout via AFP

TOKYO, Oct 4 — Lexus is bringing its distinguished Blackline Special Edition package to 2020 IS F Sport models.

Just one week after introducing the Blackline Special Edition version of the 2020 NX 300 SUV, Lexus announced that the Blackline trim will be available on the RWD and AWD versions of the IS 350 F Sport sedans in addition to the RWD and AWD IS 300 F Sports variants.

This appearance package finishes the spoke wheels and front grille in a black chrome trim. The dark theme continues to the exterior mirrors which get the black treatment. On the inside, special edition black and grey coloured seats are accented with blue stitching.

In addition to the aesthetic changes, the Lexus 350 D Sport does get a few technical updates including triple-beam LED headlamps, a navigation and blind spot monitor, and a SmartAccess card key.

Special edition treatments similar to Lexus’s Blackline trim have proven popular in 2019 as various derivatives are offered for pick-ups, SUVs, and sedans across the industry. Last month, Ram introduced a Night Edition of the 2020 Ram 1500, and Chevy unveiled the Midnight Edition of the 2020 Silverado. Ford’s 2019 Ranger pickup, too, was offered with a Black Appearance Package back in March.

The list doesn’t stop there, however. Honda’s Ridgeline and Dodge’s Hellcat were launched with appearance darkening trims earlier this year, as well. Lexus is simply the latest to give a 2020 model the menacing treatment.

Only 900 units of Blackline Edition RWD and AWD IS 300 F SPORT and IS 350 F SPORT models will be available for purchase starting in November. Pricing starts at US$45,200 (RM189,189). — AFP-Relaxnews