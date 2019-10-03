Which EVs currently on the market offer the best range on a single charge?

Tesla’s Long Range Model S offers a 370-mile range. — Picture courtesy of Tesla

NEW YORK, Oct 3 — As cars with electric powertrains begin to saturate both the streets in the city and the highways across state lines, electric vehicles (EV) manufacturers continue to develop EV technology to better compete with their combustion engine-powered counterparts.

Due to the brand’s early adoption of electric power, Tesla’s vehicles are leading in the market in terms of longest range on a single charge.

Over the past few years, automobile manufacturers across the world have been announcing their commitment to the EV revolution.

In addition to developing and launching models with either hybrid or fully electric powertrains, various companies like Toyota, VW Group, and Hyundai have made public promises to launch entire collections of electrified models over the next five to ten years.

While some brands have expressed interest in developing city cars, others have decided to focus on range — Tesla is currently leading the pack in terms of the latter.

Of the fully electric models currently on the market, the following is a list of the top five vehicles with the highest range on a single charge.

Tesla Model S Long Range

Range: 370 miles (about 595km)

Though the long-range version of Tesla’s Model S is currently leading the industry thanks to its range of up to 370 miles, the model is expected to be outperformed by an upcoming sibling; the Tesla Roadster is predicted to have a 620-mile range on a single charge.

Starting price: US$79,990 (RM335,166)

Tesla Model X Long Range

Range: 325 miles

Following the long-range Tesla Model S is the long-range Tesla Model X. Though the range drops by 45 miles compared to the S, this car adds space for two extra people bringing the total seating amount up to seven. This mid-size vehicle is the first SUV to make the list.

Starting price: US$84,990

Tesla Model 3 Long Range and Performance

Range: 310 miles

Both the long-range and performance versions of the Tesla Model 3 are tied for the third-highest range currently available on the market. The main differences between the variants are their top speeds and 0-60 mph acceleration times.

Starting price: US$47,990 and US$55,990

Jaguar's I-Pace offers a 292-mile range. — Picture courtesy of Newspress/Jaguar

Jaguar I-Pace (all variants)

Range: 292 miles

The first brand to have the longest range all-electric EV after Tesla is Jaguar. All variants of the I-Pace have a range of up to 292 miles. Though it offers the fourth-longest range on the market, it has the second longest range for an all-electric SUV.

Starting price: US$69,500

Kia's e-Niro offers a 282-mile range. — Picture courtesy of Kia

Kia e-Niro

Range: 282 miles

While an all-electric Niro is available in the US (the Niro EV), it’s unfortunately not configured the same way as the higher-range iteration available across the pond. Though this model is the last on this list with a range about 88 miles less than the industry-leading Tesla, it also is the most affordable option while still offering one of the top ranges available.

Starting price: £36,495 (about US$44,800)

Though in 2019 these five models have the longest ranges currently available, these values will quickly be outdone by others expected to launch as early as next year. Tesla is preparing the Roadster for its 2020 debut, as is Lightyear with the Lightyear One (450 miles range) and Volkswagen with the production ID.3 (420 miles range). In any case, it’s likely that Tesla will remain at the front of the competition for the upcoming years. — AFP-Relaxnews