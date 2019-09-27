Bentley solidifies electrification move with Bentayga Hybrid (VIDEO)

The Bentayga Hybrid by Bentley goes on sale in Europe. — Picture courtesy of Bentley via AFP

CREWE, Sept 27 — Yesterday, over a year after it was first unveiled, Bentley announced that its first true plug-in hybrid SUV — the Bentayga Hybrid — is now on sale in Europe.

Just a few months ago, Bentley launched the Bentayga Hybrid — a model that the company refers to as its “first step towards electrification” — in North America and now, the company has launched it in Europe. According to Bentley, this SUV is the brand's most efficient model to date, and not just in the SUV segment.

The company also gives this hybrid the title of “the world's first true electrified luxury car” — that depends on whether you consider a Tesla, BMW, and Porsche true luxury brands or not.

By 2023, Bentley hopes to offer an electrified version of every model in its portfolio, an ambition similar to those of VW and Lincoln, and the Bentayga Hybrid is the first model launched as part of this electrification goal.

The model is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 paired with an electric motor. The drive system controlling both optimises how much each is used to ensure that all available power is used most efficiently. Together, the engine and the motor can bring the SUV to a top speed of 158 mph.

Bentley's Bentayga Hybrid is available starting at €141,100 (RM647,861) in Europe and £133,100 (RM691,288) in the UK. Despite the ordering books opening up in the North America before Europe, European deliveries will begin first in the fourth quarter of 2019 followed by North American deliveries in early 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews