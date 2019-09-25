Mazda to unveil first electric SUV at Tokyo Motor Show (VIDEO)

Mazda will be announcing a world premiere at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. — Handout via AFP

TOKYO, Sept 25 — Mazda has confirmed that it will show its first 100 per cent electric model at the next Tokyo Motor Show, which opens on October 25, 2019.

This world premiere will happen on October 23, the first press day. The first all-electric production model will likely be a version of the e-TPV (for “Electric Test Prototype Vehicle”), which is itself based on the CX-30. Mazda’s future electric SUV is expected to have a 105 kW (142 hp) power block. Unfortunately, its autonomy is said to be limited to only 200km, much less than the competition.

The new model will not become available before 2020, starting in Japan and Europe. It is expected to then be offered in a rechargeable hybrid version sometime in 2021 or 2022.

In addition to the all-electric vehicle, Mazda be showing the MX-5, the Mazda3, and the Mazda CX-30, CX-5, and CX-8. — AFP-Relaxnews