Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Drive

Nissan teases upcoming ‘hot’ 2020 Nissan Titan pickup (VIDEO)

Published 21 minutes ago on 20 September 2019

Nissan’s 2020 Titan will be revealed at the Texas State Fair on September 26. — Handout via AFP
Nissan’s 2020 Titan will be revealed at the Texas State Fair on September 26. — Handout via AFP

TOKYO, Sept 20 — Nissan has revealed that the 2020 edition of the Titan pickup truck will make its debut on September 26 complete with ‘hot’ lava red accents and a bold new design.

Next week at the State Fair of Texas, Nissin will be unveiling the purportedly boldly redesigned Titan pickup.

According to a brief press release which was accompanied by an obscure 17-second video of the truck (albeit of a pre-production model), Nissan only stated that the 2020 version of the vehicle has a bold new design with a “first-of-its-kind ‘hot’ Nissan badge with lava red accents.”

This redesigned badge is revealed in the clip: essentially, the only aspect that’s different about it compared with the current rendition is that “Nissan” is written in a vibrant red. Though we can’t tell what exactly what the company means from the short text and darkened video, Nissan promises that the whole PRO-4X model will be ‘hot,’ not just the lava red badge.

A pre-production version of the 2020 Nissan Titan pickup will be unveiled on September 26 at the Texas State Fair with availability targeted for early next year. — AFP-Relaxnews

Related Articles

In Drive