Nissan teases upcoming ‘hot’ 2020 Nissan Titan pickup (VIDEO)

Nissan’s 2020 Titan will be revealed at the Texas State Fair on September 26. — Handout via AFP

TOKYO, Sept 20 — Nissan has revealed that the 2020 edition of the Titan pickup truck will make its debut on September 26 complete with ‘hot’ lava red accents and a bold new design.

Next week at the State Fair of Texas, Nissin will be unveiling the purportedly boldly redesigned Titan pickup.

According to a brief press release which was accompanied by an obscure 17-second video of the truck (albeit of a pre-production model), Nissan only stated that the 2020 version of the vehicle has a bold new design with a “first-of-its-kind ‘hot’ Nissan badge with lava red accents.”

This redesigned badge is revealed in the clip: essentially, the only aspect that’s different about it compared with the current rendition is that “Nissan” is written in a vibrant red. Though we can’t tell what exactly what the company means from the short text and darkened video, Nissan promises that the whole PRO-4X model will be ‘hot,’ not just the lava red badge.

A pre-production version of the 2020 Nissan Titan pickup will be unveiled on September 26 at the Texas State Fair with availability targeted for early next year. — AFP-Relaxnews