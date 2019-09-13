Tesla testing powertrain with record-breaking power for Model S (VIDEO)

Tesla Model S to eventually be launched with a new, higher-performance powertrain. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — Tesla’s CEO has announced that a modified Model S “just set record for fastest 4 door ever at Laguna Seca” thanks to its “Plaid” powertrain and new chassis, both of which are currently undergoing testing.

On Wednesday, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk published a tweet reporting that a Model S just topped the record for “fastest 4 door ever” at the Laguna Seca racetrack in California; the announcement was followed up a few hours later with a clip revealing that the record-breaking EV was outfitted with new powertrain and chassis prototypes.

According to the caption of the video published by Tesla on Wednesday (and later on Twitter) showing off the feat, this Model S beat the four-door sedan record by one second while undergoing R&D testing.

*~ Some personal news ~*



We lapped Laguna Seca @WeatherTechRcwy in 1:36.555 during advanced R&D testing of our Model S Plaid powertrain and chassis prototype



(That’s a second faster than the record for a four-door sedan) pic.twitter.com/OriccK4KCZ — Tesla (@Tesla) September 12, 2019

This record points to the “Plaid” powertrain as having a mode even more powerful than the Ludicrous Mode which costs owners about US$20,000 (RM80,000) on top of the price of their Model S. In fact, Musk himself tweeted that “The only thing beyond Ludicrous is Plaid.”

Besides the record time, no other specs were revealed about Plaid or the Model S’s new chassis. Musk only stated that the powertrain is still about a year away from production and will only be available for the Model S, Model X, and Roadster models.

When it does come out, Musk confirmed that it will “cost more than our current offerings, but less than competitors.” Given that upgrading a Model S to a performance version (and therefore giving owners access to Ludicrous Mode) tacks on an extra US$20,000 to the model’s final cost, Plaid’s price tag could only be higher. — AFP-Relaxnews