Volvo’s entire product range is getting electrified

Volvo is launching a hybrid version of the XC40 SUV. — Handout via AFP

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 — Yesterday, Volvo debuted the hybrid version of the XC40 SUV, the final model in the brand’s entire product range to become available with an electrified powertrain.

Volvo announced that the XC40 SUV is now available with the brand’s new T5 Twin Engine hybrid system, in a move that officially electrifies the company’s entire product range.

Every single model in the Volvo portfolio is optionally available as a plug-in hybrid -- a first for the automobile manufacturing industry.

The XC40 is powered by a 180 hp 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an 82hp electric motor which work together to generate an output of 262hp. In 7.3 seconds, the SUV can sprint from 0 to 62 mph.

The all-electric driving range provided by the 10.7kWh battery reaches up to 28.6 miles.

R-Design, R-Design Pro, Inscription, and Inscription Pro XC40 trims are available with the new hybrid powertrain. Volvo states that an all-electric version of the XC40 will join the range next year.

The XC40 equipped with the semi-electric powertrain is available for order in the UK now with the first deliveries expected to take place in February. The model will start from £40,905 (RM188,112). — AFP-Relaxnews