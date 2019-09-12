Land Rover unveils next generation of its Defender, ahead of the launch of a rechargeable hybrid version (VIDEO)

Land Rover’s 2020 Defender. — Picture courtesy of Jaguar Land Rover via AFP-Relaxnews

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 — The updated Land Rover Defender is being shown at the Frankfurt show until September 22, 2019.

Land Rover has updated and modernised its iconic model in 5- and 7-seat versions (the Defender 90 and 110 respectively). And while the new crop of Defender models reprise the design elements that have led to its success, with extra sturdiness, the brand has given the line a new D7x architecture (with the x standing for extreme), which is 95 per cent brand-new and based on a lightweight unibody aluminium construction.

Included is Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 system, allowing drivers to choose among different modes, optimizing vehicle behavior across different types of terrain, and featuring a new wade-sensing function for water fording.

Families will love the Defender 110’s 5+2-seat configuration, available with four option packs (Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban). A shorter version, the Defender 90, will complete the range. The fuel and diesel versions will also be joined by a rechargeable hybrid (PHEV) version, coming in 2020.

The new Land Rover Defender will be available on the US market in the Spring of 2020, at a starting price of US$49,900 (RM207,860). The Defender 90 will debut later in 2020 at a price which will be announced shortly. — AFP-Relaxnews