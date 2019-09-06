Frankfurt Motor Show preview: Concept models galore

Audi’s all-electric off-roader concept, codenamed AI:TRAIL quattro. — Picture courtesy of Audi

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 — The Frankfurt Motor Show is still about a week away but automobile manufacturers have already been teasing — or have flat-out completely revealed — the high-tech concept cars they’re going to be displaying at the massive show. This year’s most popular trends? Pure electric powertrains and sleek futuristic styling.

Each year just before the autumn equinox, the Frankfurt Motor Show is home to a harvest of automobile debuts and premieres of production models, concepts, vintage vehicles, special editions, and specially made one-offs. Below we go through a handful of the concepts that will be on display at this year’s event representing the future not only of their respective brands, but of the industry.

Audi AI:Trail Quattro

A few weeks ago, Audi published the latest teaser of a concept called the AI:Trail Quatrro, a model the company refers to as “electrically driven off-roader of the future.” While next to no information has so far been revealed about the concept, the obscure image of the vehicle exposes its pod-like form.

BMW Vision M Next. — Handout via AFP

BMW Vision M Next

Though BMW’s Vision M Next futuristic concept made its premiere earlier this year, the car will be on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show next week as part of its world tour. According to the company, the concept “represents a prototype version of the BMW driving experience of tomorrow.”

The first image of Hyundai’s Concept 45. — Handout via AFP

Hyundai ‘45’ EV

In August, Hyundai published a teaser of a concept called ‘45’ which allegedly represents the company’s EV design future. It’s described by Hyundai as being both sporty and “sensuous.”

Cupra Tavascan. — Handout via AFP

Cupra Tavascan

Just days ago, Cupra unveiled in full the Cupra Tavascan concept that blends SUV features with sports coupe design. Though debuting at the Frankfurt Motor Show next week, all specs were recently revealed, all of which represent the company’s electric future.

Interior of the Mercedes-Benz next EQ Concept. — Handout via AFP

Mercedes-Benz EQ

This past week, Mercedes-Benz not only teased the outside of the latest version of its EQ concept, but also published a collection of images of the vehicle’s extremely futuristic high-tech interior. This model is thought to be the EQS, the first of the EQ family to don an S-series designation.

All concept models will be on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show which is held from September 12 to September 22. — AFP-Relaxnews