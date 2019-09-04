Tesla Model 3 interior now officially free of leather

Tesla's steering wheel swaps leather for synthetic material. — Picture courtesy of Tesla

NEW YORK, Sept 4 — Tesla has announced that the Model 3's entire interior — including the steering wheel — is 100 per cent leather free.

After offering users a nearly completely leather-free Model 3 interior for a few years, Tesla announced on Saturday that they finally accomplished the feat.

Previously, the only component standing between the EV and that achievement was the steering wheel. Company CEO Elon Musk attributed this to the difficulty of creating a non-leather steering wheel with a functional heating mechanism.

Now, Model 3 owners can have their entire interior finished in vegan, synthetic materials; in fact, a couple years ago, vegan seats became the standard for all Tesla vehicles.

The company did not confirm whether or not the entire interior was vegan, but Musk did say previously that the Model 3 and Model Y will be by next year. — AFP-Relaxnews