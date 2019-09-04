Lamborghini to unveil its most powerful supercar ever

The Sian goes from 0 to 100 km/h in only 2.8 seconds for a top speed of 350 km/h. — AFP pic

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 — Lamborghini has just released the first images of its new supercar, a hybrid christened Sian with a combined power of 819 hp, which is a new record for the Italian auto manufacturer. It will be presented to the public during the International Motor Show Germany in Frankfurt, which will take place September 12- 22.

Although built upon the same base as the Lamborghini Aventador, the Sian stands out with its radically different hybrid engine. Under the hood, its V12 engine goes from 770 to 785 hp, completed by a small 34 hp electric motor, which is powered by a lightweight 48-volt hybrid system. Lamborghini is merely adopting a solution that has already been implemented throughout the Volkswagen group, notably over at Audi where it has recently been integrated into the remodeled RS 6 Avant, Q7 and SQ7).

The performance can truly be felt, since, according to Lamborghini, the Sian goes from 0 to 100 km/h in only 2.8 seconds for a top speed of 350 km/h.

Lamborghini has announced that only 63 Sians will be produced — and sold at an as-yet-unknown price.

As far as the Aventador is concerned, its replacement, not slated for release until at least 2021, should be equipped with an even more powerful hybrid V12 engine.

The 68th International Motor Show Germany takes place in Frankfurt, September 12- 22, 2019 (iaa.de). — AFP-Relaxnews