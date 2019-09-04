Check out the all-new Mazda CX-5 at Sunway Pyramid this week

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Bermaz Motor, the sole importer and distributor of Mazda vehicles in Malaysia, is putting the new Mazda CX-5 on preview at Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall from today until September 9.
The new model will be previewed at the venue alongside a wide range of other Mazda models.
Slated to be introduced to the market soon, the newly-released model will be Bermaz Motor’s latest addition to the crossover range.
The mid-sized crossover comes with all-wheel drive, turbocharged petrol engine and advanced safety features.
Although the new model’s specific details are not out yet, Bermaz Motor hinted that the model comes with a host of new technological features that enhances the vehicle’s comfort and convenience, driving stability and performance.
The new variant will also be equipped with a SkyActiv-G 2.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine.
Mazda CX-5 will be open for bookings during the roadshow period.
Pricing and full specifications will be announced at a later date.