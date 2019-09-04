Check out the all-new Mazda CX-5 at Sunway Pyramid this week

The new Mazda CX-5 will be on display at the Sunway Pyramid shopping mall from September 4 to 9. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Bermaz Motor, the sole importer and distributor of Mazda vehicles in Malaysia, is putting the new Mazda CX-5 on preview at Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall from today until September 9.

The new model will be previewed at the venue alongside a wide range of other Mazda models.

Slated to be introduced to the market soon, the newly-released model will be Bermaz Motor’s latest addition to the crossover range.

The CX-5 comes with a host of new technological features that enhances the vehicle’s driving stability and performance. — Picture by Choo Choy May

The mid-sized crossover comes with all-wheel drive, turbocharged petrol engine and advanced safety features.

Although the new model’s specific details are not out yet, Bermaz Motor hinted that the model comes with a host of new technological features that enhances the vehicle’s comfort and convenience, driving stability and performance.

The new variant will also be equipped with a SkyActiv-G 2.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine.

Mazda CX-5 will be open for bookings during the roadshow period.

Pricing and full specifications will be announced at a later date.