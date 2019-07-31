Porsche announces eighth-generation 911 Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet

Porsche announces the 2020 911 Carrera Coupe and 911 Carrera Cabriolet. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, July 31 — Porsche has finally unveiled the base models of the 2020 911 lineup: The 911 Carrera Coupe and the 911 Carrera Cabriolet.

In November at last year’s LA Auto Show, Porsche took the wraps off the performance trims of its 2020 911 portfolio; on Tuesday and not a moment too soon, the company followed up that announcement with the reveal of the lineup’s base level models: The 911 Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet.

While the Carrera S is powered by a twin-turbocharged, flat-six boxer engine producing 443 hp and accelerating the vehicle up to 60 mph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds, the entry model’s identical twin-turbocharged, flat-six boxer only puts out 379 hp and takes 4.0 seconds to sprint to 60 mph from 0 mph.

Even though the drop-top version of the lowest tier option is equipped with the same engine putting out the same power as its roofed counterpart, it takes two extra seconds to sprint to 60 mph; top speed is also 2 mph slower than the standard Carrera which measures in at 180 mph.

To upgrade to a model whose top speed clocks in at 191 mph, the starting price increases by nearly US$16,000 (RM66,000) despite everything else about the model being nearly identical.

The 2020 911 Carrera has a starting MSRP of US$97,400 whereas the Cabriolet trim starts at US$110,200. Both will be available for purchase starting next year. — AFP-Relaxnews