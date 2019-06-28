Dodge teasing widebody Charger Hellcat (VIDEO)

The 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, June 28 — A brief video published to Dodge’s YouTube channel this week teases a new Charger SRT Hellcat that fender flare enthusiasts have been waiting for since the Challenger’s widebody trim was launched last year.

With just a 14-second video of a sheet-covered car titled “Something big is coming...” Dodge may have just confirmed that the launch of a widebody Charger SRT Hellcat is around the corner.

The brief clip shows a vehicle — unquestionably a Dodge Charger — covered by a thin white sheet loosely blowing in the wind. A close-up of the grille reveals the SRT Hellcat logo through the fabric. As the camera zooms out, the subtle shadow of an enlarged fender flare — the defining feature of a widebody trim — can be spotted above the front passenger wheel.

Using the widebody version of the Challenger SRT Hellcat as an example for what changes to expect when the Charger goes wide, apart from the characteristic exaggerated fender flares, it’s likely that it will gain a wider set of wheels, all-season tires, and a competition suspension.

The engine will probably stay the same, as will the horsepower and transmission. The extra weight created from widening the body could cause the top speed to drop a few miles per hour, but the extra grip created by the new, wider wheels could speed up the car’s acceleration time by a hair.

While Dodge did not reveal when the car will debut, it’s expected to take place sooner rather than later. — AFP-Relaxnews