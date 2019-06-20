Fisker’s electric Tesla Model Y competitor will don a solar roof

Fisker’s electric SUV is slated to be unveiled this December. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 20 — Fisker’s latest teaser for the EV brand’s upcoming SUV reveals a section of the model’s full-length solar roof.

Henrik Fisker, CEO of the Tesla-competing EV company Fisker posted yet another image of the company’s upcoming electric SUV showing off a feature currently absent from Elon Musk’s entire vehicle portfolio: a full-length solar roof.

NEW image! Fisker Electric SUV : #sustainability runs deep! Fisker was the first in the would to introduce a full length #Solar roof: we will do it again on our SUV. Look at the sculptural fenders belonging on a Super car!#fisker #Automotive #climatechange #innovation pic.twitter.com/rDxxFAe0Yn — Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) June 19, 2019

Various sides of the crossover, which has the potential to adequately compete with the Tesla’s Model Y, have been depicted in teasers since May. Fisker himself promised that the 2021 Fisker SUV will be unveiled at the end of this year, though at the rate sneak peeks are being published, there may be no more surprises left by the time of the unveiling.

Thus far, we’ve seen a sketch of the front end in four different colours, a photograph revealing just a hint of the interior and its wide central display, and an image of the top half of the SUV from the side showing off the blinker light which has been placed on the D-pillar. On Tuesday, Fisker published an image of the top half of the rear end, as well.

The reveal is expected to take place in December of this year, and Fisker has promised that it will sell for under US$40,000 (RM165,940) when it hits the market in 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews