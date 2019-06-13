Razer teams up with Proton for one-of-a-kind Iriz

The one-off Razer-edition Iriz was created in conjunction with the Malaysia Tech Week 2019. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — In conjunction with the upcoming Malaysia Tech Week 2019, Razer has teamed up with Proton to create a special one-of-a-kind Razer-edition Iriz.

The bespoke car will be offered up as a prize in a contest to promote the use of Razer Pay in the country.

Not many details are available about the Razer Iriz but from the looks of the promotional materials about the contest, the car appears, to be sporting a Razer-esque green on black colour scheme.

Other than that, there is not much else to go on, though I’m hoping that the car would feature a kicking in-car entertainment system with built-in Razer Blade gaming laptops and massive thumping speakers.

One can hope.

In any case, if you’re keen to stand a chance to win the unique Razer-edition Iriz, all you need to do is reload or pay using the Razer Pay app for purchases at Starbucks, 7-Eleven and for Celcom Xpax or Razer Gold. The contest runs all the way to 30 June.

Every transaction counts as one entry. So the more you pay with Razer Pay, the more you stack the odds in your favour! More info on the contest here.

The Malaysia Tech Week 2019 runs from 17 to 21 June. — SoyaCincau