Aston Martin built for James Bond heading to auction

A raised rear bullet-proof screen of an original Aston Martin DB5 car, fitted with James Bond specifications as pictured in the film Goldfinger June 12, 2019. — Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, June 13 — A 1965 Aston Martin DB5 outfitted with special gadgets for James Bond, such as tire slashers, machine guns and a bulletproof shield, will go up for auction in August, the auction house announced yesterday.

The vehicle painted gray is expected to fetch between US$4 million and US$6 million (RM16.63-24.95 million), according to a statement from RM Sotheby's.

The car was never seen in Bond films, but matches the one that “007” — the code number by which Bond was often known — drove in the movies Goldfinger, and Thunderball.

The vehicle was commissioned by filmmaker Eon Productions and used at promotional events for Thunderball in the United States, the auction house said.

It includes 13 modifications created for Bond, including a Browning .30 calibre machine gun in each fender, tyre slashers mounted on its wheel hubs and a bulletproof rear screen that can be raised and lowered.

RM Sotheby's said the Bond modifications had been “properly refurbished to function as originally built,” and has had three private owners over 50 years.

The auction will take place on August 15 in Monterey, California. — Reuters