BMW's new M8 Competition Coupé and Convertible come with 625hp under the hood

The BMW M8 Competition Coupe and Convertible will have their world premiere in Munich later this month. ― Picture courtesy of BMW via AFP

BERLIN, June 6 ― BMW has unveiled two new sporty high-performance models in its 8 Series. The BMW M8 Competition Coupé and M8 Competition Cabriolet both have a 625-horsepower V8 engine, the brand's most powerful production-model engine, already seen in the M5 Competition.

The German automaker has equipped these two new Competition models with a 625-horsepower V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, as well as an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. With this kind of power under the hood, top-end performance is evidently on the cards, with 0-100km/h acceleration in 3.2 seconds for the BMW M8 Competition Coupé (3.3 seconds for the Convertible version) and a top speed of 250km/h (305km/h with the M Driver's Package). Note that these models were developed in parallel with the BMW M8 GTE racing car.

The two vehicles have an M-specific chassis with extremely rigid mounting and a new braking system. They also feature a “Track” setting specially designed for use on race circuits. The BMW M8 Competition Coupé has a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic roof, while the Convertible has an electronically controlled soft-top.

The BMW M8 Competition Coupé and Convertible will world premiere at BMW's #NextGen event in Munich Germany, June 25-27, 2019, and are scheduled to launch from September. ― AFP-Relaxnews