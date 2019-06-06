Malay Mail

BMW's new M8 Competition Coupé and Convertible come with 625hp under the hood

Published 15 minutes ago on 06 June 2019

The BMW M8 Competition Coupe and Convertible will have their world premiere in Munich later this month. ― Picture courtesy of BMW via AFP
BERLIN, June 6 ― BMW has unveiled two new sporty high-performance models in its 8 Series. The BMW M8 Competition Coupé and M8 Competition Cabriolet both have a 625-horsepower V8 engine, the brand's most powerful production-model engine, already seen in the M5 Competition.

The German automaker has equipped these two new Competition models with a 625-horsepower V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, as well as an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. With this kind of power under the hood, top-end performance is evidently on the cards, with 0-100km/h acceleration in 3.2 seconds for the BMW M8 Competition Coupé (3.3 seconds for the Convertible version) and a top speed of 250km/h (305km/h with the M Driver's Package). Note that these models were developed in parallel with the BMW M8 GTE racing car.

The two vehicles have an M-specific chassis with extremely rigid mounting and a new braking system. They also feature a “Track” setting specially designed for use on race circuits. The BMW M8 Competition Coupé has a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic roof, while the Convertible has an electronically controlled soft-top.

The BMW M8 Competition Coupé and Convertible will world premiere at BMW's #NextGen event in Munich Germany, June 25-27, 2019, and are scheduled to launch from September. ― AFP-Relaxnews

