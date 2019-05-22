General Motors presents all-new digital vehicle platform

GM debuts latest Digital Vehicle Platform. — Picture courtesy of GM

DETROIT, May 22 — To prepare for the technological future of the automotive industry, General Motors has launched its new digital vehicle platform designed for the next generation of EVs, mobile connectivity, and safety systems.

As technology is becoming more advanced across the world with the advancement of AI, the implementation of 5G, and the improvement of electric vehicle design, automobile manufacturers are required to more frequently update their in-vehicle technology to accommodate the evolution of the industry.

On Monday, General Motors announced that its answer to the current state of the digital revolution is to debut a brand-new digital vehicle platform that will allow next-generation cars and their respective safety, connectivity, and infotainment systems to adopt modern and upcoming technologies.

In terms of power, this digital platform multiplies the processing power of the company’s current model by five — it can sustain 4.5 terabytes of data processing power per hour. Similarly to smartphones, the new digital architecture will better support over-the-air software updates.

Communication between the vehicle and outside sources will hasten with the platform, and cybersecurity will be stronger to ensure unauthorised entities are unable to access vehicle and consumer information.

The first model to don the new electric platform is the 2020 Cadillac CT5 sedan that was first unveiled last month and will be available for order later this year. GM predicts that the platform will be integrated into most vehicles in its global portfolio by 2023. — AFP-Relaxnews