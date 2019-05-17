Usain Bolt unveils the Nano, a tiny electric urban car (VIDEO)

Usain Bolt unveiled his Nano, an extremely compact electric car, at Viva Technology 2019. — Picture courtesy of Relaxnews / David Bénard

PARIS, May 17 — Following his announcement of the Parisian launch of his for-hire electric scooter, Usain Bolt took to the stage at Viva Technology 2019 in Paris to reveal a brand new car designed specially to address the challenges of tomorrow’s urban mobility. Billing itself as a small urban car, the Bolt Nano will be available by the end of 2020 and can already be pre-ordered online for a US$999 (RM4,173) deposit.

The vehicle can accommodate two people and features a unique removable battery feature. Naturally, the Bolt Nano is intended for short trips and is bound to draw interest from car-sharing companies.

This unique urban car also sets itself apart by its extremely compact footprint (it could almost be driven through a building’s front door) that will allow many units to fit on one single parking spot.

Its entry-level price should be around US$9,999. — AFP-Relaxnews

Our top secret Bolt Nano e-car is now open for $999 reservation! Limited edition numbers. Make money by sharing your Bolt Nano on our platform with our 50/50 revenue share program. @Bolttherenow #vivatech pic.twitter.com/n1fYqK8WNw

— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) 16 May 2019