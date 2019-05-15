Kia teases upcoming compact SUV in sketches

A first sketch of Kia’s forthcoming compact SUV — Picture courtesy of Kia

SEOUL, May 15 — South-Korean automaker Kia has shared the first design sketches of its upcoming compact SUV, the production model of its SP Signature concept presented at the Seoul Motor Show in March 2019, and due to be officially unveiled this summer ahead of its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

At first glance, this new model appears to channel a robust look, with its long hood, LED headlights stretching out to the grille, and bold shoulder line.

Kia states that this SUV — notably aimed at Millenials — will go on sale in South Korea from the end of 2019, before rolling out globally at a later date. — AFP-Relaxnews