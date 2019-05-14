Toyota Supra returns to US after 21 years for 2020 model year

2020 Toyota Supra. — Picture courtesy of Toyota

NEW YORK, May 16 — After a two-decade long hiatus, the Toyota Supra will officially be making a comeback this July.

After 40 years and four generations since the very first model was launched, Toyota is debuting the fifth-generation Supra, inspired by the red-hot, performance-oriented FT-1 concept sports car.

At the Detroit Auto Show in January, the 2020 Supra made its first public appearance, officially ending the 21-year production pause of the model in the United States — sales of the car continued outside the US after 1998 but only until the early 2000s.

Featuring a two-seat cabin and a 335 hp turbocharged I6 engine with an 8-speed transmission and paddle shifters (for use when desired), this Supra has been designed for both driving and sports car enthusiasts alike.

The rear-wheel-drive paired with a standard active differential and adaptive suspension will provide owners with a sporty combination of power, precision, and agility.

The 2020 Supra can make the sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds — the fastest acceleration time to date of any production Toyota model—and continues on to a maximum speed of 155mph.

Thanks to the Sport and Traction Modes, the Supra can be tuned by drivers for the track which can be even further enhanced by an active differential which can “control torque distribution between the rear wheels when cornering under both acceleration and braking, enabling greater momentum through a corner.”

The model will be available in two trims with a third Launch Edition based on the 3.0 Premium grade.

Though both use the same powertrain, the 3.0 Premium trim replaces the 6.5-inch display of the 3.0 grade with an 8.8-inch display complete with features like a built-in navigation system, Apple CarPlay support, a 12-spear JBL audio system, wireless phone charging, and a heads-up display.

Both come equipped with a series of safety features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and steering assist.

The first 1,500 models to be available in the US will be Launch Editions which come in white, black, or red with red mirror caps and matte black alloy wheels.

The 2020 Toyota Supra will be available for purchase this July with a starting MSRP of US$49,990 (RM208,483). The Launch Edition will start at US$55,250. — AFP-Relaxnews