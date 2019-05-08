Skoda teases new Superb with design sketch image

Skoda teases the 2020 Superb ahead of its official unveiling. — Image courtesy of Skoda via AFP

PRAGUE, May 8 — Just days ahead of its official unveiling at the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia, Skoda has teased a design sketch of its upcoming revisited Superb.

The design sketch reveals some details of the refreshed sedan, such as the streamlined design of the front headlights and the distinctive fog light trims, all nestled alongside the brand's typical grille.

A flagship high-end model, the first-generation Superb dates back to the 1930s. The car was then relaunched in the early 21st century. In 2017, it surpassed the symbolic production milestone of one million cars made.

Note that 2019 looks set to be a busy year for Skoda. As well as its updated Superb, the auto brand is also poised to out its new Scala, replacing the Rapid Spaceback, ahead of the Kamiq, its new lifestyle-oriented crossover. — AFP-Relaxnews