2020 Camaro SS takes design cues from stylized 2019 Shock yellow show car

The 2020 Camaro SS gets a new front end. — Picture courtesy of Chevrolet

DETROIT, May 4 — After the 2019 Camero SS’s bumper received a series of mixed reviews, the 2020 model swapped it out for that from the restyled Camaro Shock yellow concept shown off at SEMA 2018 in October.

On Thursday, Chevrolet announced that the 2020 Camaro lineup has been upgraded both inside and out.

The latest Camaro SS has received a newly-designed front end based on the bumper of the Shock concept car that debuted last October at SEMA. The grille of the 2019 model met with much customer resistance; according to the director of Chevy’s passenger car and crossover marketing, “Customers spoke, and we listened.”

Thus, the redesigned 2020 Camaro SS was born.

Additionally, the lineup is to receive a new trim option, the LT1, that makes having a V-8-powered Camaro more financially accessible. In fact, it’s the most affordable model with a V-8 engine in the entire lineup with an MSRP of US$34,995. Owners will be able to select between coupe or convertible versions of the LT1, as well as whether it has six-speed manual or the new 10-speed automatic transmission.

Mean looks with the power to back it up. Introducing the refreshed 2020 #Chevy #Camaro SS and the new 2020 Camaro LT1 V8 model. pic.twitter.com/NwY1xtCKsv — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) May 2, 2019

The whole 2020 Camaro lineup will benefit from an extended body color range, as well as a new exterior and interior features including 20-inch forged aluminum wheels, red or orange brake calipers, and various upholsteries.

The newest Camaro will go on sale this fall. — AFP-Relaxnews