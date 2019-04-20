The newest concepts on display at New York Auto Show

The HabaNiro by Kia is a ‘spicy’ compact EV complete with level five autonomous driving, butterfly doors, and a driving range of over 300 miles. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 20 ― At the New York International Auto Show this week, Kia and Genesis unveiled two urban-friendly electric concept models to the world for the very first time.

Several companies used the New York Auto Show (open to the public April 19-28) as an opportunity to debut some brand-new concept models. Based on the four cars that made world and North American premieres, the future of the auto industry is looking stylish, compact, and electric.

Kia HabaNiro

The HabaNiro by Kia is a “spicy” compact EV complete with level five autonomous driving, butterfly doors, and a driving range of over 300 miles. This “Everything Car” has been designed for city dwellers and suburbanites alike.

The @NYAutoShow turns into a spicy affair with the introductions of the Stinger GTS and the HabaNiro concept. #KiaNYIAS #KiaStinger #KiaHabaNiro pic.twitter.com/KqrTQkyzME — Kia Motors America (@Kia) April 17, 2019

Genesis Mint Concept

The Mint Concept is a luxurious and stylish crossover that “belongs in the city.” While the model will never hit dealerships, it represents a culmination of Genesis values that will inform the brand's upcoming models: luxury, electrification, and practicality.

VW ID. Buggy, Tarok pickup

Volkswagen used the New York Auto Show to unveil two concepts for the first time in North America: the ID Buggy and the Tarok pickup. The former is an electric 2019 rendition of the classic beach buggy of the '60s while the latter is a compact pickup that may someday make it to the market.

All these models will be on display at the show until it ends on April 28. ― AFP-Relaxnews