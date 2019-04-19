New York Auto Show: Kia debuts ‘hot’ and ‘spicy’ fully-electric concept

The four-seater HabaNiro concept is fully electric, all-wheel drive, and has a driving range of over 482km. — Picture from Instagram/kiamotorsusa

NEW YORK, April 19 — On Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show, Kia unveiled the HabaNiro, aka “The Everything Car.”

Kia not only unveiled a brand new fully-electric concept car, but also a brand-new vehicle category for said “hot” and “spicy” compact CUV: ECEV, or “The Everything Car.”

The four-seater HabaNiro concept is fully electric, all-wheel drive, and has a driving range of over 482km. As if that weren’t spicy enough, the model features a level-five driving mode and four butterfly wing doors.

The @NYAutoShow turns into a spicy affair with the introductions of the Stinger GTS and the HabaNiro concept. #KiaNYIAS #KiaStinger #KiaHabaNiro pic.twitter.com/KqrTQkyzME — Kia Motors America (@Kia) April 17, 2019

According to the VP of design Tom Kearns, this concept was designed for all driving purposes from commuting to your inner-city job to roaming the remote wilderness — hence “The Everything Car” designation.

The model is outfitted in a metallic grey exterior with bright red details sprinkled all over. A crimson panel spans the rear C-pillar up to the roof “suggest[ing] the HabaNiro is ready to launch.” The grille was inspired by a shark’s snout, and the daytime running light resembles a heartbeat pulse; these work together to give the EV an “adventure-ready attitude.”

The vibrant red spreads behind the butterfly wing doors and almost completely covers every surface of the interior. The centre console touchscreen has been replaced with a full-width front windshield Heads-Up Display system.

HabaNiro has a drive mode that reaches level five autonomy which is the highest level possible requiring no driver involvement whatsoever. The model also features the company’s Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving System that can personalise the interior space to the driver’s emotional state (apart from hunger).

Though the HabaNiro will most likely not be commercially produced exactly as is, it will certainly serve as an inspiration for Kia’s future of electrification and automation. — AFP-Relaxnews